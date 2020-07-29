뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Reveals He Is Often Not Brave Enough to Ask Someone Out First
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.29
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo shared that he always finds it difficult to ask someone out first.

On July 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Cha Eun-woo shared what his dating style is like.
Cha Eun-wooWhile sitting down together, comedienne Park Na-rae asked, "When you like someone, do you tend to let her know how you feel about her?"

Cha Eun-woo answered with a shy smile, "Umm... I actually find it really hard to confess my feelings to someone first. I'm just not good at that at all."

He continued, "There was this time when I liked this girl, but I couldn't tell her that nor ask her out. I was scared that she was going to turn me down."
Cha Eun-wooAfter listening to him, the cast and guests of 'Master in the House' commented, "What? Is that for real? If that girl knew this, she would get so upset!"

Then, they asked, "What would you do if she contacted you right now? She might get the feeling that you were talking about her here, and message you via Instagram or something."

In response to this, Cha Eun-woo just smiled and lightly shrugged his shoulders.
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.