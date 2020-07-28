뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Don't Know Whether I'm Worth This Much, But..." Yoon Du Jun Thanks Fans While Tipsy
뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Don't Know Whether I'm Worth This Much, But..." Yoon Du Jun Thanks Fans While Tipsy

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.28
Yoon Du Jun of K-pop boy group Highlight expressed his biggest gratitude to fans. 

On July 27, Yoon Du Jun took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message.  

In the message, Yoon Du Jun said, "I've had four cans of beer, and writing this wasn't my plan, but I wanted to write this so that I can remember my current thought and feeling even though I might cringe the next morning." 
Yoon Du JunThe K-pop star continued, "I feel like there are just so many people who support me for who I am. I've never been a help to them, but they are always giving me their full support. I'm not sure if I deserve this much love. I feel so thankful." 

He went on, "To be very honest, there were many times when I didn't feel alive. I think it's because of the characteristics of this job, but I felt like I was more like a product than a person." 
Yoon Du JunThen, Yoon Du Jun said, "That meant that if I lose my value, everyone who support me would feel like they have lost their money. I felt terrible about that." 

He added, "But whenever I sing, I feel like my heart touches their hearts. Tonight, I feel like I'm worth your love and support. Thank you for loving me, thank you for keeping me alive and thank you for supporting me."
Yoon Du JunMeanwhile, Yoon Du Jun released his first solo album 'Daybreak' on July 27.  

(Credit= 'beeeestdjdjdj' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
