[SBS Star] SEUNGWOO & Han Seon Hwa Siblings Share What It Is Like to Be Working in the Same Industry

K-pop boy group VICTON's leader SEUNGWOO and his older sister Han Seon Hwa revealed how it feels to be working in the same industry.On July 28, SEUNGWOO and Han Seon Hwa's photos for 1st Look magazine as well as their recent interview were released online.The photos showed SEUNGWOO and Han Seon Hwa showing off their adorable chemistry as siblings.In the interview, the two stars talked about the difference between themselves at home and work.Han Seon Hwa said, "When I see SEUNGWOO on stage, I always think to myself, 'Is that genuinely SEUNGWOO that I know?' He's an amazing performer."She continued, "It makes me feel proud. But for some reason, I get chocked up seeing him perform at the same time. This is probably because we're family."SEUNGWOO commented, "Seon Hwa is all really cool when she works,. She's so professional."He went on, "At home though, she always makes us smile. She speaks to mom more than any of us. I really like what she's like at home."Then, SEUNGWOO and Han Seon Hwa were asked, "As you two are pursuing the same career, do you ask each other for advice?"Han Seon Hwa answered, "Well, we're one of those 'true' siblings who don't keep in touch that often. Whenever I ask him if he is doing well, he tells me that he is doing great."She carried on, "I feel like he's just not saying anything to me even though there is something going on his life. So, what I do is to just tell him as helpful things as possible."SEUNGWOO laughed and said, "Because she's done such a great job in this industry, I try to bear hardships as much as I can. I don't want her to worry about me as well, you know."(Credit= 1st Look)(SBS Star)