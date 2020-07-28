[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Sends Lee Jae Wook a Snack Truck Full of Love

Actor Hyun Bin sent a snack truck to actor Lee Jae Wook's drama set.On July 27, Lee Jae Wook updated his Instagram with two new photos.Under this post, Lee Jae Wook wrote, "Thank you, sunbae-nim!"In the photos, Lee Jae Wook posed in front of a snack truck sent by Hyun Bin.After making a V sign, Lee Jae Wook bowed towards a full-sized panel with Hyun Bin's message written on it.Hyun Bin wrote, "I give my full support to the team of 'Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol'."Hyun Bin and Lee Jae Wook are under the same management agency―VAST Entertainment.It seemed like Hyun Bin wanted to take care of Lee Jae Wook as his "sunbae", and this is melting the hearts of many fans.(Credit= 'jxxvvxxk' Instagram, 'hyunbin' Official Website)(SBS Star)