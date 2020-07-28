뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim Jiwon in Talks to Lead a New Drama Together
Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Jiwon are in talks to join an upcoming short-form drama together.

On July 27, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook and Kim Jiwon have been cast for the lead roles of KakaoTV's new short-form drama 'City Couple's Way of Love' (literal translation).
Ji Chang Wook, Kim JiwonIn response to the report, Ji Chang Wook's management agency Glorious Entertainment stated, "Ji Chang Wook received the offer and is currently reviewing it."

Kim Ji Won's agency SALT Entertainment also shared, "Kim Ji Won's potential appearance in the upcoming drama 'City Couple's Way of Love' is positively being discussed."
Ji Chang Wook, Kim JiwonAccording to reports, 'City Couple's Way of Love' will be directed by drama producer Park Shin-woo, who is currently making 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay'.

The drama will have 12 episodes with each episode aroung 25 minutes long, and there is reportedly potential for additional seasons.

After finalizing the casting line up, the production team plans to begin filming in October and premiere the first episode in November.

(Credit= 'jichangwook' 'geewonii' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
