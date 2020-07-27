[SBS Star] You Can Purchase a House with Red Velvet JOY's Necklace?

The price of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY's necklace is making everyone surprised.On July 25, JOY attended an online concert 'CONNECT:D' which took place at Sangam-dong, Seoul.During the red carpet event, JOY appeared with a black dress and fancy accessories.Her necklace caught the most attention, and it was due to its unique yet gorgeous design as well as high price.This was a diamond necklace by a renowned Japanese jewelry brand, and it was unbelievably expensive.The price of the necklace was around 450,000,000 won (approximately 376,000 dollars).At first, nobody could believe that it costed that much that you could even buy a house with it.But as the actual price was revealed, everyone gasped at how many digits there were to it.Then, they left comments such as, "Wow, it's like JOY is carrying around an apartment unit on her neck.", "It looks perfect on her. She looks so elegant with it!", "If I were her, I would be scared about damaging the necklace that I'll be extra careful with everything I do." and so on.(Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)