뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] You Can Purchase a House with Red Velvet JOY's Necklace?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] You Can Purchase a House with Red Velvet JOY's Necklace?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.27 18:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] You Can Purchase a House with Red Velvet JOYs Necklace?
The price of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY's necklace is making everyone surprised.

On July 25, JOY attended an online concert 'CONNECT:D' which took place at Sangam-dong, Seoul.
JOYDuring the red carpet event, JOY appeared with a black dress and fancy accessories.

Her necklace caught the most attention, and it was due to its unique yet gorgeous design as well as high price.

This was a diamond necklace by a renowned Japanese jewelry brand, and it was unbelievably expensive.

The price of the necklace was around 450,000,000 won (approximately 376,000 dollars).
JOYAt first, nobody could believe that it costed that much that you could even buy a house with it.

But as the actual price was revealed, everyone gasped at how many digits there were to it.

Then, they left comments such as, "Wow, it's like JOY is carrying around an apartment unit on her neck.", "It looks perfect on her. She looks so elegant with it!", "If I were her, I would be scared about damaging the necklace that I'll be extra careful with everything I do." and so on.
JOY(Credit= '_imyour_joy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스 | SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.