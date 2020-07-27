[SBS Star] RAIN Shares How His Wife Kim Tae-hee Thinks About His SSAK3 Promotions

Singer RAIN revealed his wife actress Kim Tae-hee is all excited about his promotions as the new project group SSAK3.On July 25, the members of SSAK3―RAIN, entertainer Yu Jae Seok and singer Lee Hyo-ri―held a live fan meeting on YouTube.During the live fan meeting, RAIN was asked about his wife's reaction when he was initially confirmed to join SSAK3 project.RAIN said, "She's very happy about it. More than anything, she said she's happy that my true personality and what has been hidden are finally out there (through this project)."He added, "Me and my family dance at home as well. I'm a great dad at home."When asked about her husband Lee Sang Soon's reaction, Lee Hyo-ri said, "When the song topped music charts, he said he had no idea something like that would ever happen. He's so thankful."As for Yu Jae Seok, he said, "I turn the song off when it comes on because it's quite embarrassing to me. I feel embarrassed watching my shows with my family."Meanwhile, SSAK3 released the group's debut song 'Once Again This Beach' on July 18.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, Online Community)(SBS Star)