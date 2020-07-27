SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Renews Contract with Her Current Agency
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Renews Contract with Her Current Agency

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.27
Actress Kim Tae-hee has decided to renew her contract with her current management agency Story J Company.

On July 27, Story J Company released an official announcement regarding Kim Tae-hee's contract.

The agency said, "We have recently renewed our contract with Kim Tae-hee. We have established a good rapport and trust; we are more than business partners now."

They continued, "We will do our best to provide her every support she needs."

Kim Tae-hee started her relationship with Story J Company in March 2018.

It seemed like both parties have built trust and strong relationship over the years of working together.

Kim Tae-heeFollowing her official debut in 2000, Kim Tae-hee has widened her spectrum as an actress by starring in numerous projects like 'Love Story in Harvard' (2004), 'Iris' (2009), 'My Princess' (2011), 'Jang Ok Jung, Lives in Love' (literal title, 2013), 'Yong Pal' (2015), and more.

Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN got married January 2017, and Kim Tae-hee took a long break after giving birth to two children.

Then in the beginning of this year, Kim Tae-hee made a comeback with tvN's drama 'Hi, Bye, Mama' for the first time in five years.
Kim Tae-hee(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
