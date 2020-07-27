SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IRENE Treats Red Velvet Dancers to AirPods After Wrapping Up 'Monster' Promotions
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.27 13:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IRENE Treats Red Velvet Dancers to AirPods After Wrapping Up Monster Promotions
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE gave AirPods to her dancers as a thank-you gift. 

On July 26, Red Velvet's new unit IRENE & SEULGI's promotions for 'Monster' came to an end. Red VelvetOn this day, IRENE prepared a special gift for the dancers who worked hard with them for 'Monster'. 

The special gift was AirPods and AirPods case. 

After receiving this from IRENE, dancers shared their happiness on their Instagram. 

They all wrote, "IRENE always takes such good care of us like this. Thank you so much, IRENE." 
Red VelvetRed VelvetRed VelvetNot only fans could not stop going "Awww" for IRENE's thoughtfulness, but they were also very surprised about another thing. 

It turned out the dancers were given different cases; it seemed like IRENE chose those cases for them according to the kind of style they like. 
Red Velvet(Credit= Instagram, Online Community, SM Entertainment, SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star)    
