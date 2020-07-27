SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS to Release a New Single Next Month
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS to Release a New Single Next Month

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.27 11:08 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS to Release a New Single Next Month
K-pop boy group BTS has announced that the group is about to release a new single with plans to release a new album this year.

On July 26, the members of BTS held a voice-only online live broadcast via the group's official V LIVE channel.
BTSDuring the broadcast, BTS surprised its fans around the world by sharing the plan to release a new digital single on August 21.

According to the members, the upcoming single will be a fun, upbeat summer song with English lyrics.

The members also revealed that they had already completed their photo shoot for the upcoming single.
BTSFor the upcoming album, BTS shared that all members were put in charge of various parts of album production, while they plan to release it in the second half of the year.

In addition, V revealed that he is currently preparing a solo mix tape for the very first time.
BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.