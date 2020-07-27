SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Says He Has Always Been the First One to Ask Someone Out
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.27
Singer Lee Seung Gi shared that he is always the first one to ask someone out.

On July 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Lee Seung Gi talked about his dating style.
Park Na-raeWhile sitting down for a talk, comedienne Park Na-rae said, "When you like someone, are you the kind of person who wait for that person to ask you out?"

Lee Seung Gi answered, "No, I'm not like that at all. In fact, I'm usually the one who approach the person first."

He looked at another cast member Shin Sung Rok and commented, "Shin Sung Rok and I are pretty much the same when it comes to this; we're not like that."

He thought for a while and continued, "I don't think I've ever been asked out first in my life."
Lee Seung GiLee Seung GiPreviously during one interview, Lee Seung Gi mentioned that no female celebrities have ever expressed an interest in him.

At that time, he said, "I must seem like a person who is not easy to approach. I may have to start overtly show that I'm available."

Then he jokingly added, "Perhaps I should start walking around with my phone number written on my chest."

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)  
