[SBS Star] SOMI Shares How BLACKPINK LISA Helped Her Choose the Comeback Choreography

Singer SOMI talked about how LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK advised her when choosing the choreography for her comeback title track 'What You Waiting For'.On July 23, SOMI guested on Naver NOW's online audio show 'SAP' hosted by singer Zion.T.During the show, SOMI shared how LISA helped her on choosing the final choreography of her new song, 'What You Waiting For'.SOMI said, "LISA told me that the choreography for this song is amazing. I think she really sees something in it. She said it's much better than the choreography of my debut song 'BIRTHDAY'."She continued, "There were originally two drafts for the choreography, but when it was the time to make a decision, LISA gave me this certainty and helped me to make a good decision. It helped me a lot."Lastly, SOMI added, "Please give 'What You Waiting For' and its music video lots of love. I put my heart and soul into it."Meanwhile, SOMI is currently under THE BLACK LABEL, the subsidiary label of LISA's management agency YG Entertainment.Check out the music video of SOMI's 'What You Waiting For' below:(Credit= THE BLACK LABEL, 'THE BLACK LABEL' YouTube)(SBS Star)