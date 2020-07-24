SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Goes to the Read-through for Her First-led Film
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.24 17:17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Goes to the Read-through for Her First-led Film
Photos from the first read-through of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE's upcoming movie were released. 

On July 22, the production company for a new movie 'Double Patty' dropped photos of the cast members during their read-through.

Out of all the cast, IRENE caught the most attention, as this was her first time taking part in the read-through for a movie. 
IRENEAfter arriving with a t-shirt and pair of jeans, IRENE sat down and immediately locked her eyes on the script in front of her. 

She looked slightly nervous, but did an excellent job throughout the time, according to the production staff. 
IRENE'Double Patty' is a movie about youngsters finding their place in the world.

In 'Double Patty', IRENE will play the role of a character who is preparing to become an anchorwoman.
IRENEThe movie is scheduled to kick off shooting next month, and is expected to hit the theaters at the end of the year.

(Credit= KT) 

(SBS Star)    
