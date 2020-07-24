[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Crashes TAEMIN's Live Broadcast & They Have the Cutest Conversation

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI and another boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN just exchanged a cute conversation during a live broadcast and fans could not get enough of it.On July 22, TAEMIN went live on Instagram while on his way to somewhere in his car.Thousands of fans were watching this live broadcast, and one of them turned out to be KAI.After entering the live broadcast, KAI left a lot of comments in order to get TAEMIN's attention and speak to him.He wrote comments such as, "What are you doing in your car?", "Read my comment, TAEMIN.", "Is this how everyone feels during my live?", "You're so pretty", "You're cute." and so on.As he left so many comments, TAEMIN noticed them in the end and said hi to him.TAEMIN asked KAI if he could join him, but unfortunately, KAI was driving at that time so it was not possible.Before KAI left the live broadcast, he wrote, "I love you." in the comment section.In response to KAI's confession of love, TAEMIN said with a smile, "I love you, too."KAI and TAEMIN, along with boy groups VIXX's member RAVI, BTS' member JIMIN, HOTSHOT's members Ha Sung Woon and Kim Timoteo, are known to have been best friends for years, even prior to their debut.(Credit= 'lm_____ltm' Instagram)(SBS Star)