SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Crashes TAEMIN's Live Broadcast & They Have the Cutest Conversation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Crashes TAEMIN's Live Broadcast & They Have the Cutest Conversation

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.24 16:24 Updated 2020.07.24 16:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: KAI Crashes TAEMINs Live Broadcast & They Have the Cutest Conversation
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI and another boy group SHINee's member TAEMIN just exchanged a cute conversation during a live broadcast and fans could not get enough of it.

On July 22, TAEMIN went live on Instagram while on his way to somewhere in his car. 

Thousands of fans were watching this live broadcast, and one of them turned out to be KAI. 
TAEMINAfter entering the live broadcast, KAI left a lot of comments in order to get TAEMIN's attention and speak to him.

He wrote comments such as, "What are you doing in your car?", "Read my comment, TAEMIN.", "Is this how everyone feels during my live?", "You're so pretty", "You're cute." and so on. 
TAEMINAs he left so many comments, TAEMIN noticed them in the end and said hi to him. 

TAEMIN asked KAI if he could join him, but unfortunately, KAI was driving at that time so it was not possible. 

Before KAI left the live broadcast, he wrote, "I love you." in the comment section. 

In response to KAI's confession of love, TAEMIN said with a smile, "I love you, too." 
 

KAI and TAEMIN, along with boy groups VIXX's member RAVI, BTS' member JIMIN, HOTSHOT's members Ha Sung Woon and Kim Timoteo, are known to have been best friends for years, even prior to their debut. 

(Credit= 'lm_____ltm' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.