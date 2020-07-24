SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Reveals Her Decision to Cancel Her Annual Concert This Year
[SBS Star] IU Reveals Her Decision to Cancel Her Annual Concert This Year

Published 2020.07.24
[SBS Star] IU Reveals Her Decision to Cancel Her Annual Concert This Year
Singer IU shared that she will not hold her annual concert tour this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 23, IU guested on MBC's radio show 'Kim Eana's Starry Night' and talked about various things with her good friend, the show's DJ and lyricist Kim Eana.IUIUDuring the talk. IU shared the most tragic news for her fans about her annual concert tour.

IU said, "You know that I hold a concert every year, right? But this year might be the first year for me to not hold a concert."
IUThe singer explained that she has decided not to have a concert this year due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

IU went on, "I'm concerned to fans who have been looking forward to the concert. But I will definitely have something, in return, so please look forward to that instead."
IUIU(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, MBC)

(SBS Star)
 
