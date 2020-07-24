SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SOMI Initially Made Debut with a Movie in 2014?
[SBS Star] SOMI Initially Made Debut with a Movie in 2014?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.24
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SOMI Initially Made Debut with a Movie in 2014?
It turned out that K-pop artist SOMI had initially made debut with a movie. 

Recently, K-pop fans discovered an interesting fact about SOMI. 

It was that SOMI appeared in 'Ode to My Father' as an extra with her little sister. 
SOMI'Ode to My Father' was a mega-hit movie that was released in December 2014. 

SOMI and her sister appear towards the end of the movie as daughters of the main character's long-lost sister's child. 

There, she has lots of fun while watching Korean wrestling with the other members of her 'Ode to My Father' family.

With hanbok (Korean traditional clothing), plaited hair and chubby cheeks, she shows a slightly different image to her elegant-self now. 
SOMISOMIMeanwhile, SOMI dropped her new single 'What You Waiting For' on July 22. 

(Credit= CJ Entertainment, THE BLACK LABEL) 

(SBS Star)   
