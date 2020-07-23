[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Shares How He Ended Up Not Talking to His Sister for a Year; She Responds

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL talked about the time when he did not speak to his older sister Park Yoo-ra for a year in the past.Recently, CHANYEOL shared an interesting story on a fan community.CHANYEOL said, "When I was very little, there was this time when I didn't speak to my sister for like a year."He continued, "It was all because of 'ppuyoppuyo'. We had a fight after 'ppuyoppuyo'."Following the upload, one fan asked Park Yoo-ra for more details regarding their fight in younger days.The fan wrote a comment on Park Yoo-ra's Instagram saying, "Unnie, CHANYEOL said he didn't speak to you for a year because of 'ppuyoppuyo'. Can you tell us what 'ppuyoppuyo' is?"In response to this comment, Park Yoo-ra wrote, "We used to play this game called, 'ppuyoppuyo' together. But I honestly don't remember not speaking to him for a year."She continued, "I wonder whether he started war with me all by himself at that time."CHANYEOL and Park Yoo-ra are three years apart, and widely known to be very close to each other.(Credit= Online Community, 'yooranna' Instagram)(SBS Star)