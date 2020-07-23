SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Shares How He Ended Up Not Talking to His Sister for a Year; She Responds
[SBS Star] CHANYEOL Shares How He Ended Up Not Talking to His Sister for a Year; She Responds

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.23
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL talked about the time when he did not speak to his older sister Park Yoo-ra for a year in the past. 

Recently, CHANYEOL shared an interesting story on a fan community. 

CHANYEOL said, "When I was very little, there was this time when I didn't speak to my sister for like a year." 

He continued, "It was all because of 'ppuyoppuyo'. We had a fight after 'ppuyoppuyo'." 
CHANYEOLFollowing the upload, one fan asked Park Yoo-ra for more details regarding their fight in younger days. 

The fan wrote a comment on Park Yoo-ra's Instagram saying, "Unnie, CHANYEOL said he didn't speak to you for a year because of 'ppuyoppuyo'. Can you tell us what 'ppuyoppuyo' is?" 

In response to this comment, Park Yoo-ra wrote, "We used to play this game called, 'ppuyoppuyo' together. But I honestly don't remember not speaking to him for a year." 

She continued, "I wonder whether he started war with me all by himself at that time." 
CHANYEOLCHANYEOL and Park Yoo-ra are three years apart, and widely known to be very close to each other. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'yooranna' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
