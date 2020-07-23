SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Says He Almost Feels Monstrous for Being Too Tall
[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Says He Almost Feels Monstrous for Being Too Tall

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.23
K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON complained about being too tall.

Recently, SF9's past interview for the group's Japanese promotions resurfaced online.

During the interview, RO WOON revealed that he actually wishes to be shorter.

RO WOON said, "I have had thoughts about being shorter; I almost feel monstrous sometimes."
RO WOONThen he started telling a story, "Once, I was going up the hill. There was this person coming down, and he looked really tall from where I was. I was like, 'He must be a lot taller than me.'"

He continued, "When he went past me though, I looked to the side to see how tall he was. It turned out he was shorter than I was. That was when I began to wonder how others may feel about me when they see me."

He added while pulling a sad face, "I believe there is an appropriate range of height, but I feel like I'm way out of that range. I feel pretty uncomfortable about it."
RO WOONAlthough many suspect that RO WOON is taller, he previously said that he is 190.5cm (6.25ft).

(Credit= 'krwo_on' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
