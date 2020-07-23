[SBS Star] APRIL Naeun's Agency Responds to Claims of School Bullying

K-pop girl group APRIL's management agency DSP Media shared an official statement regarding the group's member Naeun allegedly bullying her classmates in the past.On July 22, a person 'A' shared a post on an online community stating that she was Naeun's classmate in elementary school.The post of 'A' reads as follows:Due to what I went through in elementary school, I cried and made a fuss a lot.Even now, my mother grits her teeth whenever she sees Naeun's face on TV.I used to be a good friend of Naeun and another friend, until Naeun began to leave me and started to bully me.Due to my shy personality, I wasn't able to ask the reason why she started to bully me and became depressed.Then one day, Naeun pointed towards me and said, "She looks like a disabled person," and rated my face and body.I want an official apology. Every time I see Naeun's face on TV, the memories keep coming back to me.She might have said it as a joke, but to me, it was a big wound.I hope that you don't forget that this is something that you did.In response to the post, DSP Media told media, "The alleged rumor about Naeun is completely false. We will gather all related data and take strong legal action."Meanwhile, APRIL is set to release the group's special summer single 'Hello Summer' on July 29.(Credit= 'betterlee_0824' Instagram, DSP Media, Online Community)(SBS Star)