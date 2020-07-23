SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Surprises a Voice Actor with His Incredible Dubbing Skills
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Surprises a Voice Actor with His Incredible Dubbing Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.23 15:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Surprises a Voice Actor with His Incredible Dubbing Skills
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's new talent was just discovered. 

On July 22, the latest episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS! 2020' was uploaded online. 
BTSIn this episode, the members of BTS met one renowned voice actor in Korea to try out dubbing. 

They briefly learned the skills from the voice actor, then prepared themselves to dub some animated movies including 'The Lion King', 'Toy Story' and 'Zootopia'. 

After that, they started recording their voice over their chosen characters. 
BTSThey were all remarkably great at it even though it was their first time doing it, but JIMIN especially stood out among them. 

Not only was JIMIN able to sound just like the characters, but was so good at expressing their feelings. 

It seemed as if JIMIN had almost transformed himself into them. 

After seeing JIMIN, the voice actor gave him the thumbs up for his remarkable talent.  
 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.