SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Thoughtfully Keeps the Promise She Made to SOMI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Thoughtfully Keeps the Promise She Made to SOMI

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.22 16:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA Thoughtfully Keeps the Promise She Made to SOMI
Singer SOMI revealed that LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK kept her promise and visited her music video filming site to show support for her comeback.

On July 21, SOMI held a live broadcast via her personal Instagram to chat with her fans ahead of the upcoming release of her new album.
SOMIDuring the live broadcast, SOMI revealed that BLACKPINK's LISA and JISOO visited the filming set of her new music video.

SOMI said, "LISA unnie and JISOO unnie actually made a visit to my shooting. They were so nice!"
SOMIAccording to fans, LISA actually promised SOMI to visit her music video filming site on SOMI's YouTube reality show 'I AM SOMI'.

In the fifth episode of 'I AM SOMI', SOMI showed LISA her new choreography and were seen having a good time while chatting on various things.
SOMIIn the midst of their conversation, LISA asked SOMI, "When do you film your music video? I would love to stop by the filming site."
SOMIMeanwhile, SOMI is currently under THE BLACK LABEL, the subsidiary label of BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment.

SOMI is set to make her comeback on July 22 with her new single 'What You Waiting For' at 6PM KST.
SOMI(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram, THE BLACK LABEL, 'THE BLACK LABEL' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.