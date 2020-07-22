SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Song Triplets Have Been Doing These Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Song Triplets Have Been Doing These Days

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.22 14:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares How the Song Triplets Have Been Doing These Days
Actor Song Il Kook gave an update on his adorable three sons―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse; widely known as the Song triplets.

Recently, Song Il Kook sat down for a press interview to talk about his new musical '42nd Street', his future plans as an actor, and his triplets.
Song Il KookDuring the interview, Song Il Kook revealed that Minguk reads lines for him while he is practicing at home.

He said, "I don't know if he (Minguk) has a dream of becoming an actor. He hasn't said anything about it, and we don't even have a television at our home."

He continued, "When Minguk asks what I do for living, I say I'm an actor. But I'm not sure if he knows what it exactly means."
The Song tripletsThe Song tripletsAs the interview goes on, the actor also talked about the public's interest in his children after their appearance on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman'.

Song Il Kook shared, "It's not to the point that they are stressed about it, but I don't think they particularly enjoy the attention. They used to like taking photos, but while we were on 'The Return of Superman', they didn't like it."

He added, "I think it was a good choice to leave the show before they became aware that they were actually on TV."
The Song tripletsSong Il Kook then shared that the triplets are currently 142 centimeters tall (approximately 4'8''), which is pretty big for elementary school students.

The actor also shared that he tries not to give the triplets too much stress about their studies.

Song Il Kook said, "Our kids are only learning piano after school. It's because I'd always wanted to learn piano. I regretted not learning any instruments."

He continued to share, "I thought it would be nice to teach my children how to play the piano. They're pretty good at it. Daehan played Sonatine the other day, and I was surprised at how well he played."
The Song triplets(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram, SEM Company)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.