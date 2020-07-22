[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoo to Return on 'The Return of Superman' with Their Youngest Sibling

Soccer player Park Joo-ho's two adorable kids Na-eun and Geon-hoo are confirmed to make their comeback on 'The Return of Superman' with their new sibling, Jin-woo!On July 22, the production team of KBS' popular reality-variety show 'The Return of Superman' confirmed that Park Joo-ho's family will come back to the show.According to the production team, Park Joo-ho recently finalized his decision to rejoin the program, and is currently discussing the dates of their first recording.This is approximately six months after the family announced to take a break from the show for the birth of the family's newest member Park Jin-woo in January.Park Joo-ho's wife Anna gave birth to the third child in her home country Switzerland, and the family stayed in the country for the time being.Now that the family is back in Korea, many viewers are expressing their anticipation towards the new episode and seeing Jin-woo for the very first time.(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'msannapark' Instagram)(SBS Star)