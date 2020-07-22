SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoo to Return on 'The Return of Superman' with Their Youngest Sibling
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoo to Return on 'The Return of Superman' with Their Youngest Sibling

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.22 14:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Na-eun & Geon-hoo to Return on The Return of Superman with Their Youngest Sibling
Soccer player Park Joo-ho's two adorable kids Na-eun and Geon-hoo are confirmed to make their comeback on 'The Return of Superman' with their new sibling, Jin-woo!

On July 22, the production team of KBS' popular reality-variety show 'The Return of Superman' confirmed that Park Joo-ho's family will come back to the show.
Na-eun, Geon-hooAccording to the production team, Park Joo-ho recently finalized his decision to rejoin the program, and is currently discussing the dates of their first recording.

This is approximately six months after the family announced to take a break from the show for the birth of the family's newest member Park Jin-woo in January.
Na-eun, Geon-hooPark Joo-ho's wife Anna gave birth to the third child in her home country Switzerland, and the family stayed in the country for the time being.

Now that the family is back in Korea, many viewers are expressing their anticipation towards the new episode and seeing Jin-woo for the very first time.
Na-eun, Geon-hooNa-eun, Geon-hoo(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman, 'msannapark' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.