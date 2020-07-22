SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Pens a Sweet Letter to His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Pens a Sweet Letter to His Fans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.22 11:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Pens a Sweet Letter to His Fans
Actor Park Seo Jun wrote a heartfelt letter for his fans, showing his gratitude and love for them.

On July 20, Park Seo Jun updated his official fan community with a photo of his handwritten letter.Park Seo JunPark Seo JunIt seems like the actor has decided to express his thanks to his fans through a letter as they had recently sent him a coffee truck to the filming set of his new film, 'Dream'.

Park Seo Jun's letter reads as follows:

Hello, my fans!

It's been a while, and it's so nice to meet you all again.

I'm also beyond grateful to the point that I really cannot express it into words.

Thank you so much. I will not forget the love and support you have sent me.

I don't know whether you are overcoming the hard times these days.

You all know that health is the #1 priority, right?

Always take good care of your body and mind.

I'm also doing my best every moment for those who support me during this difficult situation.

I will wait for the day when I can meet you all and greet you in a good way again.

Once again, thank you so much and I love you.
Park Seo JunMeanwhile, Park Seo Jun is currently busy filming his upcoming film 'Dream' alongside singer/actress IU and actor Lee Hyun Woo.

(Credit= Park Seo Jun's official fan cafe, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.