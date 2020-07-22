[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Pens a Sweet Letter to His Fans

Actor Park Seo Jun wrote a heartfelt letter for his fans, showing his gratitude and love for them.On July 20, Park Seo Jun updated his official fan community with a photo of his handwritten letter.It seems like the actor has decided to express his thanks to his fans through a letter as they had recently sent him a coffee truck to the filming set of his new film, 'Dream'.Park Seo Jun's letter reads as follows:Hello, my fans!It's been a while, and it's so nice to meet you all again.I'm also beyond grateful to the point that I really cannot express it into words.Thank you so much. I will not forget the love and support you have sent me.I don't know whether you are overcoming the hard times these days.You all know that health is the #1 priority, right?Always take good care of your body and mind.I'm also doing my best every moment for those who support me during this difficult situation.I will wait for the day when I can meet you all and greet you in a good way again.Once again, thank you so much and I love you.Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun is currently busy filming his upcoming film 'Dream' alongside singer/actress IU and actor Lee Hyun Woo.(Credit= Park Seo Jun's official fan cafe, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)