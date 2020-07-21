[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE Shares She Hated Her Hair Color During 'Russian Roulette' Promotions

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE shared the color of hair she disliked the most.On July 20, SBS' YouTube channel 'MMTG' uploaded a video of IRENE and SEULGI sitting down for an interview.During the interview, interviewer/producer Jaejae commented, "I believe Red Velvet's masterpiece is 'Russian Roulette'."She continued, "You had such a nice hair color at that time, IRENE. So many people said this. You know that, right?"IRENE said, "After dying my hair, I went to practice our dance. I couldn't look at myself in the mirror the whole time though."She went on, "I really hated it. I disliked it so much that I didn't want to see myself with the hair color."SEULGI laughed and added, "I remember IRENE kept sighing at that time."Meanwhile, IRENE and SEULGI dropped their first unit mini album 'Monster' on July 6.(Credit= '문명특급 - MMTG' YouTube, KBS Music Bank, Online Community)(SBS Star)