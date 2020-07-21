[SBS Star] SOMI Signs with Universal Music Group's Interscope Records

K-pop artist SOMI has officially joined Interscope Records for her activities outside of Asia.On July 21, SOMI's management agency THE BLACK LABEL announced that SOMI recently signed with Interscope Records.Interscope Records is an American record label owned by Universal Music Group that is home to renowned artists such as Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dr. Dre, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and more.Recently, Interscope Records signed with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK as well.Sam Riback, EVP and Head of A&R at Interscope Records stated, "SOMI stands out with her unique and worldly approach to pop music."He continued, "She is poised to be the next international breakout artist and is yet another great addition to the blossoming relationship we continue to build with Teddy, THE BLACK LABEL and the entire YG FAMILY.”Meanwhile, SOMI plans on returning to the industry with a new song 'What You Waiting For' on July 22.(Credit= 'somsomi0309' Instagram)(SBS Star)