SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Turns Into the Members of BLACKPINK
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Turns Into the Members of BLACKPINK

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.21 11:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG T.O.P Turns Into the Members of BLACKPINK
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P transformed himself into the members of girl group BLACKPINK. 

On July 20, T.O.P took to his Instagram to share a fun video of himself that was made by one of his fans. 
T.O.PThe original video was a music video for BLACKPINK's latest title track 'How You Like That'. 

Particularly, it was the part where the members of BLACKPINK were singing the chorus of 'How You Like That'. 

But in this video, T.O.P's face was photoshopped onto the faces of BLACKPINK members.

As it was so perfectly done, it completely made it look like T.O.P was performing 'How You Like That' with the girls' outfit. 
T.O.PIn response to this video, T.O.P's fans could not stop laughing. 

They left comments such as, "This is hilarious!", "T.O.P in your area!", "Oh, man. It's seriously the funniest thing I've seen all week!" and so on. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

T.O.P(@choi_seung_hyun_tttop)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.