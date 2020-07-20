[SBS Star] Fans Are Surprised to See Park Ji Hoon's Muscular Body that Contrast to His Cute Face

Another charm has just been added to K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon's list of charms, and that is his masculine body.On July 16, Park Ji Hoon's new video was shared on YouTube.The video showed Park Ji Hoon participating in a photo shoot.Soon after the video was uploaded, Park Ji Hoon's body became a hot topic of conversation online.It was because in part of the video, he had rolled up his sleeves up to his shoulders and showed his veiled muscular body.It seemed as if Park Ji Hoon had worked out a lot recently, because his arms looked pumped with muscles that were not previously there.This came as a surprise to many, because it completely contrasted with Park Ji Hoon's cute and innocent-looking face.Later on when Park Ji Hoon realized that he was being filmed though, he shyly smiled and unrolled his sleeves.(Credit= 'PARK JIHOON Official' YouTube)(SBS Star)