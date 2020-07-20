SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: RO WOON Shares How Close He Still Is to Lee Jae Wook Following Their Drama
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.20 17:09 View Count
K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON shared that he is still very close to his 'Extraordinary You' co-star actor Lee Jae Wook. 

Recently, fashion magazine VOGUE KOREA dropped RO WOON's interview on YouTube. 
RO WOON and Lee Jae WookDuring the interview, RO WOON mentioned Lee Jae Wook when asked who he talks on the phone the most these days. 

RO WOON said, "It's probably Lee Jae Wook. I speak to Lee Jae Wook on the phone the most." 

After hearing his answer, the interviewer asked if he could say a word to Lee Jae Wook. 

RO WOON waved to the camera and commented, "Take care of yourself well, and let's be happy!" 
RO WOON and Lee Jae WookRO WOON and Lee Jae Wook featured in MBC's drama 'Extraordinary You' that aired in the beginning of October until the end of November last year. 

The two stars first met during the shooting, and said to have become close in no time as they are around the same age. 

Their ongoing strong friendship is making a lot of 'Extraordinary You' fans happy. 
 

(Credit= 'VOGUE KOREA' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
