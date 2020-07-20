[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Yoo Yeon Seok Renew Contract with Their Current Agency

Actors Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have renewed contract with KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment.On July 20, KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have renewed their contract with them.KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have been with us pretty much since their debut."They continued, "During those many years we have worked together, our respect for each other helped us to grow well."They added, "They are both such great actors, and also great people. We are glad to keep our relationship going. We'll do our best to give them the best support at all times."With this contract renewal, Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok's great relationship with the agency has been proven.Currently, there are a number of renowned actors and actresses at KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, including actors Lee Dong Wook, Song Seung Heon, actress Kim Jiwon, and more.(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' 'yoo_yeonseok' Instagram)(SBS Star)