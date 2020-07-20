SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Yoo Yeon Seok Renew Contract with Their Current Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Yoo Yeon Seok Renew Contract with Their Current Agency

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.20 11:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo & Yoo Yeon Seok Renew Contract with Their Current Agency
Actors Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have renewed contract with KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment. 

On July 20, KING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have renewed their contract with them. 
Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon SeokKING KONG by STARSHIP Entertainment stated, "Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have been with us pretty much since their debut." 

They continued, "During those many years we have worked together, our respect for each other helped us to grow well." 

They added, "They are both such great actors, and also great people. We are glad to keep our relationship going. We'll do our best to give them the best support at all times."
Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon SeokWith this contract renewal, Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok's great relationship with the agency has been proven.

Currently, there are a number of renowned actors and actresses at KINGKONG by STARSHIP Entertainment, including actors Lee Dong Wook, Song Seung Heon, actress Kim Jiwon, and more.
Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' 'yoo_yeonseok' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.