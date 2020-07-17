[SBS Star] Fans Are Laughing at the Huge Difference Between Hyeri & MINO's Size of Mouth

The size difference of K-pop girl group Girl's Days' member Hyeri and boy group WINNER's member MINO's mouth is making a lot of fans laugh.Recently, fans discovered an interesting thing about Hyeri and MINO.It was that Hyeri could open her mouth really widely while MINO only could one third of how much Hyeri could open it.Hyeri could fit a massive size of food in her mouth without any problem.But even if MINO opened it as widely as he could, he could just put a tiny size of food into his mouth.For instance when Hyeri took a bit of a burger, she almost ate one fourth of it.When MINO had a burger though, he only managed to have a little bit of the patty.Upon seeing a compilation of photos of these two eating food, fans could not stop laughing at such a great difference.(Credit= Online Community, tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)