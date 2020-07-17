[SBS Star] Here Is the Estimated Earnings of BLACKPINK's LISA's Personal YouTube Channel

The estimated income that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's LISA makes only from her personal YouTube channel is making everyone's jaw drop.Recently, Social Blade announced LISA's estimated earnings that she makes only from her personal YouTube channel, 'Lilifilm Official'.Social Blade is a website that tracks social media statistics and provides analytical reports about social media channels of industry-leading celebrities and influencers.According to Social Blade, LISA's estimated earnings are up to 83,000 U.S. dollars per month, with 996,000 dollars as her annual income.LISA opened her personal YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official' back in October 2018, and she only has nine videos uploaded on her channel.However, 'Lilifilm Official' currently has over 3.6 million subscribers worldwide with over 100 million total views of the uploaded videos.This also makes LISA as the highest-earning K-pop star by running a personal YouTube channel aside from her group BLACKPINK's official channel.Check out LISA's latest performance video posted on 'Lilifilm Official' below:(Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram(SBS Star)