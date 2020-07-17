SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Here Is the Estimated Earnings of BLACKPINK's LISA's Personal YouTube Channel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Here Is the Estimated Earnings of BLACKPINK's LISA's Personal YouTube Channel

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.17 17:31 Updated 2020.07.17 17:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Here Is the Estimated Earnings of BLACKPINKs LISAs Personal YouTube Channel
The estimated income that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's LISA makes only from her personal YouTube channel is making everyone's jaw drop.

Recently, Social Blade announced LISA's estimated earnings that she makes only from her personal YouTube channel, 'Lilifilm Official'.LISALISASocial Blade is a website that tracks social media statistics and provides analytical reports about social media channels of industry-leading celebrities and influencers.

According to Social Blade, LISA's estimated earnings are up to 83,000 U.S. dollars per month, with 996,000 dollars as her annual income.
LISALISA opened her personal YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official' back in October 2018, and she only has nine videos uploaded on her channel.

However, 'Lilifilm Official' currently has over 3.6 million subscribers worldwide with over 100 million total views of the uploaded videos.
LISAThis also makes LISA as the highest-earning K-pop star by running a personal YouTube channel aside from her group BLACKPINK's official channel.

Check out LISA's latest performance video posted on 'Lilifilm Official' below:
 

(Credit= 'Lilifilm Official' YouTube, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.