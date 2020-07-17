[SBS Star] Post Malone Likes Suzy's Instagram Post, Continually Showing His Interest in K-pop Stars

American singer-songwriter Post Malone liked singer/actress Suzy's recent Instagram post.On July 15, Suzy updated her Instagram with a new video.In the video, Suzy playfully walks in a room during the photo shoot for a fashion brand commercial.While grabbing a jacket in her hands, she heads to the back of the room as if she is almost moon-walking.After posing for the photo at the end of her dance-like walk, Suzy as well as everyone around burst into laughter.Not long following this update, Post Malone came along and liked the post.Previously in May, IU revealed that Post Malone started following her on Instagram.Since then, Post Malone had been liking a lot of her Instagram posts.IU revealed that she decided to follow Post Malone back, because her brother is a big fan of him, and she wanted to show off to him.(Credit= 'postmalone' 'skuukzky' Instagram. '1theK' YouTube)(SBS Star)