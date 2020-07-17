SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Post Malone Likes Suzy's Instagram Post, Continually Showing His Interest in K-pop Stars
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Post Malone Likes Suzy's Instagram Post, Continually Showing His Interest in K-pop Stars

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.17 16:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Post Malone Likes Suzys Instagram Post, Continually Showing His Interest in K-pop Stars
American singer-songwriter Post Malone liked singer/actress Suzy's recent Instagram post.

On July 15, Suzy updated her Instagram with a new video.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#k2

숮이 ������������������������(@skuukzky)님의 공유 게시물님,


In the video, Suzy playfully walks in a room during the photo shoot for a fashion brand commercial.

While grabbing a jacket in her hands, she heads to the back of the room as if she is almost moon-walking.

After posing for the photo at the end of her dance-like walk, Suzy as well as everyone around burst into laughter.

Not long following this update, Post Malone came along and liked the post.
SuzyPreviously in May, IU revealed that Post Malone started following her on Instagram.

Since then, Post Malone had been liking a lot of her Instagram posts.

IU revealed that she decided to follow Post Malone back, because her brother is a big fan of him, and she wanted to show off to him.
 

(Credit= 'postmalone' 'skuukzky' Instagram. '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.