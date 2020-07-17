[SBS Star] BTS' New Commercial Leaks Online; the Brand Warns to Take Legal Action

Ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins Korea has announced that it may take legal action against the ones who leaked K-pop boy group BTS' unreleased commercial.On July 17, Baskin-Robbins Korea released an official statement on the brand's official Twitter regarding BTS' upcoming commercial being leaked online before its official release.Baskin-Robbins Korea's full statement reads as follows:We are making an announcement to the people who are looking forward to seeing Baskin-Robbins and BTS' collaboration.The commercial clip that is currently being spread on social media is not the final cut, and it is a draft version.The individuals spreading the clip online may be held legally responsible, and we hope everyone to refrain from spreading and/or sharing the clip until its official release.However, the company's statement drew severe criticism from a number of BTS' fans, as the statement appeared to be directed at fans while there was no clear evidence that it was a fan who had leaked the commercial.Upon receiving negative feedback from the fans, Baskin-Robbins Korea deleted the statement.Earlier this month, Baskin-Robbins Korea announced that BTS has been named as the brand's new endorsement model.According to the company, various video clips and pictorials of BTS members will be unveiled starting next month through TV and social media.(Credit= 'baskinrobbinskr' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)