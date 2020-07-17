SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS' New Commercial Leaks Online; the Brand Warns to Take Legal Action
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS' New Commercial Leaks Online; the Brand Warns to Take Legal Action

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.17 14:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS New Commercial Leaks Online; the Brand Warns to Take Legal Action
Ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins Korea has announced that it may take legal action against the ones who leaked K-pop boy group BTS' unreleased commercial.

On July 17, Baskin-Robbins Korea released an official statement on the brand's official Twitter regarding BTS' upcoming commercial being leaked online before its official release.
Baskin-RobbinsBaskin-Robbins Korea's full statement reads as follows:

We are making an announcement to the people who are looking forward to seeing Baskin-Robbins and BTS' collaboration.

The commercial clip that is currently being spread on social media is not the final cut, and it is a draft version.

The individuals spreading the clip online may be held legally responsible, and we hope everyone to refrain from spreading and/or sharing the clip until its official release.
BTSHowever, the company's statement drew severe criticism from a number of BTS' fans, as the statement appeared to be directed at fans while there was no clear evidence that it was a fan who had leaked the commercial.

Upon receiving negative feedback from the fans, Baskin-Robbins Korea deleted the statement.
BTSEarlier this month, Baskin-Robbins Korea announced that BTS has been named as the brand's new endorsement model.

According to the company, various video clips and pictorials of BTS members will be unveiled starting next month through TV and social media.

(Credit= 'baskinrobbinskr' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.