[SBS Star] The Cutest Photos of Minhwan ♥ Yulhee's Twin Girls Unveil
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.17 13:36
Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, gave an update on her adorable twin girls. 

On July 16, Yulhee updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed Ah-rin and Ah-yoon sitting on a light pink comfortable-looking cushion. 

They are wearing the same white onesie, looking as if they are completely spaced out. 
Yulhee's daughtersYulhee's daughtersWith their big round eyes and cute little nose, they instantly made Yulhee's followers scream out loud. 

What caught the attention the most was their cute chubby cheeks and strands of hair that are sticking out to all directions though. 

Under this post, Yulhee commented, "They don't really like to lie down these days. They really do grow fast. But does anyone know when their hair will go down?"
Yulhee's daughtersYulhee's daughtersFollowing her marriage with K-pop boy band FTISLAND's drummer Minhwan, Yulhee gave birth to a son Jae-yul in June 2018.

Then back on February 11, the couple welcomed Ah-rin and Ah-yoon into the world.

(Credit= Online Community, 'yul._.hee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
