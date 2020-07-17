SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Celebrates His Birthday with Agency Staff Members
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Celebrates His Birthday with Agency Staff Members

Published 2020.07.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Celebrates His Birthday with Agency Staff Members
Actor Kim Woo Bin's agency staff members have prepared a surprise birthday party for the actor.

On July 16, new photos of Kim Woo Bin were shared on his agency AM Entertainment's official Instagram account.
Kim Woo BinKim Woo BinIn the photos, Kim Woo Bin is holding a birthday cake and posing in front of the wall decorated with birthday balloons, "HBD WB (Happy Birthday Woo Bin)".

Along with the photos, AM Entertainment wrote, "Happy birthday Woo Bin!" along with the hashtag that says, "Woo Bin, do everything you want to."
Kim Woo BinIt seems like Kim Woo Bin celebrated his 31st birthday extra special thanks to his agency staff members' surprise birthday party.
Kim Woo BinRecently, Kim Woo Bin announced his comeback in the industry with a new film 'Alien' (literal translation) he is currently filming.

He also signed an exclusive contract with his lover actress Shin Mina's management agency AM Entertainment following the expiration of his contract with sidusHQ.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina's romantic relationship is stronger than ever since the couple made their relationship public in 2015.

(Credit= 'ament_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
