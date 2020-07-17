[SBS Star] RO WOON Injures His Back & Knee; FNC Ent. Shares What Will Happen to SF9's Future Activities

K-pop boy group SF9's management agency FNC Entertainment announced that SF9's RO WOON has injured his back and knee.On July 16, FNC Entertainment delivered heartbreaking news to fans regarding RO WOON via SF9's official fan site.The agency said, "In the evening of July 15, RO WOON felt back and knee pain while actively on a schedule with the members of SF9."They continued, "After visiting a doctor in the morning of July 16, we were able to receive a detailed examination of his condition; the doctor said he should avoid intense movements, including the dance for the latest track, and also should not use his body too much. Otherwise, it was very likely that his condition will get worse."They went on, "Therefore, it was decided that RO WOON's activities will be adjusted. As his doctor said, we felt that his body needed a break in order to recover fast. Until he recovers, we will make sure that he does not participate in any activities that involve intense dancing."Then, FNC Entertainment shared that SF9's online concert 'NOOB CON' that was originally scheduled to take place August 8 will be postponed.They explained, "It was delayed so that SF9 can show you a better performance in the future. We ask for your kind understanding."Lastly, the agency stated, "Keeping our artists healthy is our top priority, and we will do our best to ensure RO WOON recovers quickly and does not get any worse. We will continually inform you on RO WOON's progress in recovery and what will be decided regarding his future activities."Meanwhile, SF9 made a comeback with the group's eighth mini album '9loryUS' with the title track 'Summer Breeze' on July 6.(Credit= FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)