[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Looks So Young; Makes Everyone Hard to Believe He Is a Father-to-be
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Looks So Young; Makes Everyone Hard to Believe He Is a Father-to-be

Published 2020.07.16 17:07 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Looks So Young; Makes Everyone Hard to Believe He Is a Father-to-be
Actor Cho Jung Seok has once again made everyone gasps in surprise with his unbelievably young-looking visual.

On July 17, Cho Jung Seok updated his official Instagram with a new photo of himself.
Cho Jung SeokIn the photo, the actor was seen checking on his cellphone while sitting on a chair.

The photo quickly grabbed attention from the public as Cho Jung Seok looks so young in the photo despite his age.

Cho Jung Seok was born in 1980, and is currently 39 years old (40 in Korean age).
Cho Jung SeokEspecially since he is just about to be a father this summer, fans flooded his social media asking tips on how to maintain such young-looking appearance.
Cho Jung Seok, GUMMYCho Jung Seok and singer GUMMY tied the knot in October 2018.

Then in January this year, the celebrity couple announced that GUMMY is on her 7th week of pregnancy, expecting the birth of their baby this summer. 
Cho Jung Seok, GUMMY(Credit= Cho Jung Seok's official Instagram, C-JeS Entertainment, JAM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
