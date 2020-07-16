SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation & Super Junior Members Go to The Grace Sunday's Wedding Ceremony
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation & Super Junior Members Go to The Grace Sunday's Wedding Ceremony

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation & Super Junior Members Go to The Grace Sundays Wedding Ceremony
The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and boy group Super Junior attended Sunday of girl group The Grace's wedding ceremony. 

On July 15, Sunday shared photos from her recent wedding ceremony. 
Sunday's weddingThe photos showed Sunday looking gorgeous in her wedding dress, posing for photos with her guests. 

The guests included her fellow members Lina and Stephanie, trot singer Noh Ji Hoon, SM Entertainment labelmates and more. 

SM TOWN's Girls' Generation Hyoyeon, Taeyeon and Seohyun as well as Super Junior EunHyuk and SiWon came along together to congratulate Sunday on a very special day for her.
Sunday's weddingThey all had formally dressed themselves, and showed their brightest smile next to Sunday. 

They looked as if they were truly happy for Sunday, and Sunday looked happier than ever as well. 
Sunday's weddingMeanwhile, Sunday married a non-celebrity at one hotel on July 12. 

(Credit= 'sunday040728' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.