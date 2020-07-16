[SBS Star] Girls' Generation & Super Junior Members Go to The Grace Sunday's Wedding Ceremony

The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and boy group Super Junior attended Sunday of girl group The Grace's wedding ceremony.On July 15, Sunday shared photos from her recent wedding ceremony.The photos showed Sunday looking gorgeous in her wedding dress, posing for photos with her guests.The guests included her fellow members Lina and Stephanie, trot singer Noh Ji Hoon, SM Entertainment labelmates and more.SM TOWN's Girls' Generation Hyoyeon, Taeyeon and Seohyun as well as Super Junior EunHyuk and SiWon came along together to congratulate Sunday on a very special day for her.They all had formally dressed themselves, and showed their brightest smile next to Sunday.They looked as if they were truly happy for Sunday, and Sunday looked happier than ever as well.Meanwhile, Sunday married a non-celebrity at one hotel on July 12.(Credit= 'sunday040728' Instagram)(SBS Star)