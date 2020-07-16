SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Shares Cute Childhood Photos Celebrating 15 Years Since Joining JYP Ent.
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Shares Cute Childhood Photos Celebrating 15 Years Since Joining JYP Ent.

Published 2020.07.16
K-pop girl group TWICE's leader JIHYO celebrated her 15th anniversary of joining her agency with cute photos from her childhood.

On July 16, JIHYO took TWICE's official Instagram to share multiple photos of herself taken when she was an adorable little baby.
JIHYOJIHYOJIHYOIn the photos, baby JIHYO was seen posing with her parents and even took the front cover of a magazine.
JIHYOJIHYOAlong with the photos, JIHYO wrote, "These are old photos to celebrate my 15th anniversary of joining JYP Entertainment today."

The TWICE's leader added, "At the time, I had no idea that I'd be having my 15th anniversary at this age. Haha."
JIHYOJIHYO is known to be the K-pop star with the longest years of training, spending over 10 years as a JYP Entertainment trainee before her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015.

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
