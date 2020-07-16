SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE to Make Her Big Screen Debut as the Lead
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.16 15:16 View Count
IRENE of K-pop girl group Red Velvet has confirmed to lead her first-ever movie.

On July 16, news outlet Sports Seoul reported that IRENE had been cast to lead an upcoming movie 'Double Patty'.

'Double Patty' is a movie about youngsters finding their place in the world.

In 'Double Patty', IRENE will turn into a character who is preparing to become an anchorwoman.
IRENEFollowing the release of this report, IRENE's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news.

The agency said, "It's true that IRENE is going to star in 'Double Patty'. Please show as much as support to her."
IRENEDebuted as the leader of Red Velvet in August 2014, IRENE has acted in a web drama 'Employees of a Game Company' (literal translation) in 2016.

At that time, she was highly praised for showing such great acting skills despite it being her first-led drama.

'Double Patty' will mark her very first movie to act in.
IRENEMeanwhile, the movie is scheduled to kick off shooting next month.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
