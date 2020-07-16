SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HAHA Shares Adorable Photos of His Daughter & Writes Her a Touching Message

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.16 13:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HAHA Shares Adorable Photos of His Daughter & Writes Her a Touching Message
Singer HAHA revealed cute photos of his baby daughter, and also wrote her a heartfelt message. 

On July 15, HAHA updated his Instagram with photos of his baby daughter Song-yi.

There were photos of Song-yi swinging, wearing a hanbok (Korean traditional clothing) and sleeping.

Song-yi had big eyes and long eyelashes just like her mother singer Byul, and bright smile of HAHA.
HAHA and Byul's daughterUnder this post, HAHA wrote, "Happy birthday, my princess Song-yi! I really wanted to be with you today, but I was too busy filming. I'm so sorry."

He continued, "When you had fever over the Lunar New Year holiday, I made a promise to myself as I was running to the hospital with you in my arms in the middle of the night. I promised myself that I would never give myself up to any difficulties that I face in this life."
HAHA and Byul's daughterThe singer went on, "Thank you for growing up so well, Song-yi. I know that I'm not the best dad in the world; I always makes silly mistakes. But I'll be the nicest and coolest dad for you. I'll give you lots of love as well."

He added, "I love you, and love you. You don't have to study well, just be healthy and happy! I'm sorry and thank you! I love you!"
HAHA and Byul's daughterHAHA and Byul got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.

Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter Song-yi last July.

(Credit= 'quanhaha79' 'sweetstar0001' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
