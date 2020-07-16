SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares Photos of the Triplets from Their Recent Outing
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares Photos of the Triplets from Their Recent Outing

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.16 10:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares Photos of the Triplets from Their Recent Outing
Actor Song Il Kook gave an update on the life of his three sons. 

On July 16, Song Il Kook posted some photos of the triplets―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse on his Instagram. 
Daehan, Minguk and ManseIn the photos, Daehan, Minguk and Manse posed on the top of Namsan (Nam mountain), Seoul. 

There was also a photo of them enjoying a drink at the bottom of the mountain. 

Their happy and playful facial expressions suggested they had a great time together at Namsan. 
Daehan, Minguk and ManseDaehan, Minguk and ManseDaehan, Minguk and ManseUnder these photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "The weather was so nice that I took the kids to Namsan. They stayed at home due to the coronavirus for a long while, and I felt terrible about that." 

He continued, "For the first time in ages, I felt like I had done my job as their dad again."
Daehan, Minguk and ManseThis was Song Il Kook's update on the children in about three months, and fans could not be happier to see the triplets are safe and sound amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Daehan, Minguk and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.

The triplets returned to Korea after living in France for about a year last year. 
Daehan, Minguk and Manse(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.