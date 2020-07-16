[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares Photos of the Triplets from Their Recent Outing

Actor Song Il Kook gave an update on the life of his three sons.On July 16, Song Il Kook posted some photos of the triplets―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse on his Instagram.In the photos, Daehan, Minguk and Manse posed on the top of Namsan (Nam mountain), Seoul.There was also a photo of them enjoying a drink at the bottom of the mountain.Their happy and playful facial expressions suggested they had a great time together at Namsan.Under these photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "The weather was so nice that I took the kids to Namsan. They stayed at home due to the coronavirus for a long while, and I felt terrible about that."He continued, "For the first time in ages, I felt like I had done my job as their dad again."This was Song Il Kook's update on the children in about three months, and fans could not be happier to see the triplets are safe and sound amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Daehan, Minguk and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.The triplets returned to Korea after living in France for about a year last year.(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)