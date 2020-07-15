[SBS Star] Everyone Thinks AB6IX DONG HYUN Can Join Red Velvet as a New Member

Everybody is shocked at how pretty but handsome K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DONG HYUN is.Recently, some photos from an awards ceremony in the past began to circulate online.In the photos, all K-pop stars invited to the event posed for a photo together.Red Velvet members were sitting down in the first row, and the members of AB6IX were right behind them.While all the other members of AB6IX were slightly away from Red Velvet members, DONG HYUN happened to pose between SEULGI and IRENE.Although DONG HYUN was among pretty girls, he did not look awkward in the same frame with them.In fact, DONG HYUN looked just as pretty as them that he almost fooled people into thinking that he was also a member of Red Velvet for that moment.DONG HYUN is known for his pretty-handsome face, but seeing him with Red Velvet re-confirmed this.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)