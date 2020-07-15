SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Everyone Thinks AB6IX DONG HYUN Can Join Red Velvet as a New Member
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.15
Everybody is shocked at how pretty but handsome K-pop boy group AB6IX's member DONG HYUN is. 

Recently, some photos from an awards ceremony in the past began to circulate online. 

In the photos, all K-pop stars invited to the event posed for a photo together. 

Red Velvet members were sitting down in the first row, and the members of AB6IX were right behind them. 

While all the other members of AB6IX were slightly away from Red Velvet members, DONG HYUN happened to pose between SEULGI and IRENE. 
AB6IX and Red VelvetAB6IX and Red VelvetAlthough DONG HYUN was among pretty girls, he did not look awkward in the same frame with them. 

In fact, DONG HYUN looked just as pretty as them that he almost fooled people into thinking that he was also a member of Red Velvet for that moment. 

DONG HYUN is known for his pretty-handsome face, but seeing him with Red Velvet re-confirmed this. 
AB6IX and Red Velvet(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
