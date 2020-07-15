SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NCT WINWIN's Cute Drawing on His Tablet Computer Make Fans Smile Ear to Ear
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NCT WINWINs Cute Drawing on His Tablet Computer Make Fans Smile Ear to Ear
WINWIN of K-pop boy group NCT's adorable drawing is the talk of the town at the moment.

Recently, some photos of WINWIN at an airport were released online.

The photos showed WINWIN secretly drawing something on his tablet computer.

They were also photos of him hiding his tablet computer from the eyes of fans around with embarrassment.

As WINWIN was so nimble at hiding what was on his tablet computer, no fans saw what it was on this day.
WINWINWINWINWINWINNot long after this, WINWIN shared an image of his drawing online and explained that he recently drew it.

He had drawn a stick figure in the garden of his house in the sunny weather.

His drawing certainly was not the greatest one; it almost looked like an elementary school student's drawing.
WINWIN
Fans finally could find out why WINWIN seemed embarrassed when he saw fans around as he was concentrating on his drawing.

WINWIN's behavior as well as drawing were unbelievably adorable that fans are unable to stop loving him even more following this.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.