[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are Laughing at How Slow CHA NI & How Fast RO WOON Are
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are Laughing at How Slow CHA NI & How Fast RO WOON Are

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.15 16:21 View Count
CHA NI and RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9's difference in their speed is putting a smile on many fans.

Recently, one past video of CHA NI and RO WOON started going viral online.
CHA NI and RO WOONThe video was of CHA NI and RO WOON having some coffee with pastries together.

During the live broadcast, CHA NI was seen trying to unwrap a pastry for RO WOON as he points to the pastry.

CHA NI grabs the pastry in a wrapper in front of him, and starts unwrapping it.
CHA NI and RO WOONHe unwraps it while talking to fans, but he does this so slowly.

After unwrapping it, he pushes the pastry up to the top of the wrapper without touching it.

He moves the pastry a centimeter by centimeter that it takes a long time.

RO WOON just watches him do this, then as soon as CHA NI manages to get the pastry out, he almost snatches it from him as if he has been waiting for him to be done for ages.

CHA NI is known to be a very slow person, and it seemed like RO WOON did not make him hurry because he knew this.

While watching this part of the live broadcast, fans could not stop laughing at how different the two stars were, yet they were great friends.
 
(Credit= 'SF9' NAVER V LIVE, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.