[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Are Laughing at How Slow CHA NI & How Fast RO WOON Are

찬희가 45초동안 느릿느릿�� 정성스럽게

빵봉지 까줬는데 0.1초만에 가져가는 로운



급한 아이와 느린 아이ㅋㅋ 둘이 절친ㅋㅋ

CHA NI and RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9's difference in their speed is putting a smile on many fans.Recently, one past video of CHA NI and RO WOON started going viral online.The video was of CHA NI and RO WOON having some coffee with pastries together.During the live broadcast, CHA NI was seen trying to unwrap a pastry for RO WOON as he points to the pastry.CHA NI grabs the pastry in a wrapper in front of him, and starts unwrapping it.He unwraps it while talking to fans, but he does this so slowly.After unwrapping it, he pushes the pastry up to the top of the wrapper without touching it.He moves the pastry a centimeter by centimeter that it takes a long time.RO WOON just watches him do this, then as soon as CHA NI manages to get the pastry out, he almost snatches it from him as if he has been waiting for him to be done for ages.CHA NI is known to be a very slow person, and it seemed like RO WOON did not make him hurry because he knew this.While watching this part of the live broadcast, fans could not stop laughing at how different the two stars were, yet they were great friends.(Credit= 'SF9' NAVER V LIVE, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)