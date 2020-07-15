[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Shares He Is Still Awkward in Front of the Camera

Actor Zo In Sung confessed that he still feels shy whenever he stands in front of the camera.On July 14, fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar Korea dropped the front cover of the magazine's 24th anniversary special issue featuring Zo In Sung as the cover model.During the interview after his photo shoot, Zo In Sung talked more about his life and philosophy as an actor.Zo In Sung said, "I honestly don't have much to say (for the interviews). I'm just keeping more to myself, thinking, 'Am I really living in accordance with what I have said?'"As the interview goes on, Zo In Sung confessed that he is still awkward in front of the camera.He said, "It's not easy to completely get rid of any awkwardness in front of the camera," and shared how posing in front of the camera for a photo shoot is different from acting on set.The actor shared, "Acting is a complex product of slight nerves and one's own calculations and emotions all condensed together."He continued, "Although it's my own, there are times when my body won't do as I want it to do. The outcome can also be different than expected, depending on who I'm acting with. I think acting always starts from nothing. That's why it's fun."(Credit= Harper's Bazaar Korea)(SBS Star)