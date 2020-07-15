SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GFRIEND SOWON Shares that She Cried Her Eyes Out While on a Diet for This Comeback
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.15 14:08 View Count
K-pop girl group GFRIEND's member SOWON shared how hard her diet was for this comeback. 

On July 13, a comeback live broadcast for GFRIEND's latest album '回:Song of the Sirens' was held. 
SOWONDuring the talk, GFRIEND mentioned that the amount of effort they put into '回:Song of the Sirens'. 

They said, "As we are making a comeback for the first time in five months, we worked very hard for it. We wanted to do our best for our fans." 

SOWON added, "I went on an extreme diet for the last three days before our comeback." 

She continued, "I didn't consume carbohydrates at all; I only ate tomatoes and cucumbers." 
SOWONThen, SOWON said, "But YERIN continuously said the names of food. As she kept mentioning jjajangmyeon (black bean paste noodles) and ramyeon (instant noodles), I started craving for them." 

She went on, "I especially wanted to have jjajangmyeon so much that I even cried my eyes out because of it."
 
Lastly, she said with a smile, "After the comeback showcase though, our manager bought me some jjajangmyeon. I couldn't be happier." 
SOWON(Credit= SBS funE, 'GFRIEND' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
