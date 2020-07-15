[SBS Star] Lee Sung Kyoung Shows Support for Her Best Friend Park Shin Hye's New Drama

Actress Park Shin Hye expressed her thanks to her former co-star actress Lee Sung Kyoung for supporting her upcoming drama.On July 14, Park Shin Hye updated her personal Instagram account with photos of herself posing in front of a coffee truck.Along with the photos, Park Shin Hye wrote, "Even before we started filming, Lee Sung Kyoung supported me with prayers. And now, she has sent a coffee truck! Your support has even gotten the rain to stop, right?"On the main banner of the coffee truck, Lee Sung Kyoung wrote, "I support Sung Dong-il and Park Shin Hye. Good luck to 'Sisyphus'!"Lee Sung Kyoung also left a sweet note to Park Shin Hye on the standing banner that reads, "Park Shin Hye, don't get hurt and have fun. I'm always praying for you and supporting you, and you know that, right? I love you."Park Shin Hye and Lee Sung Kyoung previously worked together on SBS' 2016 drama 'Doctors'.Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye has been busy filming her new sci-fi mystery drama 'Sisyphus: The Myth' (tentative title).(Credit= 'heybiblee' 'ssinz7' Instagram)(SBS Star)