[SBS Star] Suzy Shares Thoughts & Feelings on Welcoming Her 10th Debut Anniversary
[SBS Star] Suzy Shares Thoughts & Feelings on Welcoming Her 10th Debut Anniversary

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.15 11:11
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy Shares Thoughts & Feelings on Welcoming Her 10th Debut Anniversary
K-pop artist/actress Suzy welcomed her 10th debut anniversary, and shared her thoughts and feelings on it.

On July 14, fashion magazine ELLE shared Suzy's recent interview.
SuzyDuring the interview, the interviewer mentioned Suzy's 10th debut anniversary on July 1.

Suzy said, "On that day, I was like, 'You did well. Good job, Suzy.' It was so hard to believe that it's been 10 years already. It didn't feel like it at all."

She continued, "If I think about it though, it really is a long time. Those young fans that I had when I had just made debut have all become adults now."
SuzyThen, Suzy revealed what got her going for the past 10 years.

She said, "I think the reason why I came this far is because I enjoy this job; I honestly like what I do."

Lastly, she added with a smile, "I'm very much looking forward to the coming days."
SuzySuzy made debut as a member of girl group miss A on July 1, 2010.

(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
